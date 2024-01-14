Bogart Wealth LLC Has $8.76 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,766,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,573,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 131,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 72,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

