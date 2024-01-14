Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Down 30.7% in December

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John J. Masterson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,787.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,920 shares of company stock worth $74,868. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bogota Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 19.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Price Performance

About Bogota Financial

Shares of Bogota Financial stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $109.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.54. Bogota Financial has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

(Get Free Report)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.