Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCC. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BCC

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $132.31 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 43.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.