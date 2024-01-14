BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCTXW opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

