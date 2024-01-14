Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Up 117.0% in December

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 117.0% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

BHFAO stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 10th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

