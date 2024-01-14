Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Members Capital Advisors Inc.

Members Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.6% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 46,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $50.31 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

