Brokerages Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Price Target at $22.21

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMX

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

América Móvil Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.