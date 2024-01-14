Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Up 68.6% in December

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

