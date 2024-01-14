Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.34. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.