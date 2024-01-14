BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.91

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.91 and traded as high as C$3.10. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 135,938 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.07.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

