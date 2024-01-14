Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Up 16.3% in December

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 76,600 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Bullfrog AI Trading Down 0.4 %
BFRG stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Bullfrog AI has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.
Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
