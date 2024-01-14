Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Up 16.3% in December

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 76,600 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 0.4 %

BFRG stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Bullfrog AI has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRG Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

