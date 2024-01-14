Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Calamos Global Total Return Fund

In related news, Director John E. Neal sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $57,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,542. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.