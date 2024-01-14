Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,565.75

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,565.75 ($58.20) and traded as high as GBX 4,645 ($59.21). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,615 ($58.83), with a volume of 31,066 shares traded.
Capital Gearing Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,565.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,548.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,229.47 and a beta of 0.22.
About Capital Gearing
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.
