Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Sold by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,262 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc owned about 0.39% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after acquiring an additional 696,379 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,987 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after acquiring an additional 679,156 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,132,000 after acquiring an additional 872,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,097,000 after buying an additional 123,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

