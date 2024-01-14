Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 1,056 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,159,000 after buying an additional 1,223,193 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equitable by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,118,000 after buying an additional 971,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Equitable by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after buying an additional 336,694 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equitable’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,845 shares of company stock worth $2,723,333. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

