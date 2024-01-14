Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 172,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 326,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 18.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 19.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $118.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $71.36 and a 1-year high of $120.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.