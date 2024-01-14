Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,797,000 after purchasing an additional 203,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after buying an additional 195,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,194,000 after buying an additional 291,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,211,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,909,000 after buying an additional 75,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.08. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

