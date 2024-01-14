Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 800.11%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

