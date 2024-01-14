Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,069 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $411.30 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $415.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.77. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.76.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

