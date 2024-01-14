Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 99,620 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,620 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 2.2% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:C opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

