Capital Management Corp VA Sells 48,678 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 48,678 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.