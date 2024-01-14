Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 243,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 92,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $105.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.53.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.23.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

