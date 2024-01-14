Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $302.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

