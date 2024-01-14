CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0529 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $42.61 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00018890 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,824.86 or 1.00002969 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.37 or 0.00262403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011342 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05356055 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $2,596,321.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

