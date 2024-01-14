Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.59

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.59 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 170.34 ($2.17). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 172.60 ($2.20), with a volume of 300,517 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 240 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.
