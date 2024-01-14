Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.75

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.75 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.75 ($0.07). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 5.88 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,004,415 shares.

Chaarat Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.72. The stock has a market cap of £42.77 million, a PE ratio of -146.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.98.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

