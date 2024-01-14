Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Chewy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised Chewy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. Chewy has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 957.00, a PEG ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,560,000 after acquiring an additional 344,273 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chewy by 101.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,131 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 501,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

