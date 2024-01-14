China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Up 118.0% in December

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,123,400 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the December 15th total of 5,102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,170.9 days.
China Feihe Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHFLF opened at 0.50 on Friday. China Feihe has a 1-year low of 0.48 and a 1-year high of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.57.
About China Feihe
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Feihe
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.