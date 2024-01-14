China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Up 118.0% in December

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,123,400 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the December 15th total of 5,102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,170.9 days.

China Feihe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHFLF opened at 0.50 on Friday. China Feihe has a 1-year low of 0.48 and a 1-year high of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.57.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

