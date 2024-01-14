China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.52

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.52 and traded as high as C$5.88. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$5.87, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 EPS for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.