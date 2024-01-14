China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,902 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.43. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

