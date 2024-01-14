China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,460 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $62.44 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

