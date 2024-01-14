China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,335 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 211.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $241,000. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.5% during the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $1,376,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE LOW opened at $218.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.43.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.