China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 2.5% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $218.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.39 and a 200 day moving average of $246.91. The company has a market capitalization of $695.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.60 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

