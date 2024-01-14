China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.31. The company has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.