China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,127 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.3% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $642.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $644.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $594.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.45.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,940 shares of company stock valued at $39,100,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

