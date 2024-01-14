China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL opened at $19.57 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

