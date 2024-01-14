Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 11,130 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 153.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EEM opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

