Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 316 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,596,505,000 after buying an additional 465,902 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after buying an additional 10,007,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,455,000 after buying an additional 86,988 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $229.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.48 and its 200-day moving average is $214.60. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $260.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

