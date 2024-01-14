Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 208.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.11. The company has a market cap of $962.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.07.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

