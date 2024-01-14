Choate Investment Advisors Buys 840 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $181.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $181.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

