Choate Investment Advisors Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.9 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

