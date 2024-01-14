Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $248.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

