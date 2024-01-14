Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $195.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $202.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

