Choate Investment Advisors Has $747,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

