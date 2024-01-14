Choate Investment Advisors Has $859.18 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 33.7% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $859,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $480.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

