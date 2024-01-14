Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.73. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

