Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $417,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Down 1.3 %

RJF stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.