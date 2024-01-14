CHS Inc. (CHSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 29th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
CHS Price Performance
Shares of CHSCP opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28.
CHS Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.