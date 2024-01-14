Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Decreased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after acquiring an additional 149,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,727,000 after acquiring an additional 80,892 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.55. 1,446,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,351. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

