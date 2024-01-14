CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 27,529 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

MNST opened at $59.05 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

